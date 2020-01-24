A number of outstanding players have qualified for the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team in recent years. But they haven’t had a new employee or commitment to the McDonald’s All-America team in 18 years.

That changed this week.

Isaiah Todd, senior of God Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, and number 12 in class 2020, was one of 24 players called up to the team on Thursday.

Todd, a five-star recruit who was the first player to move to Michigan after Juwan Howard, the Wolverines’ head coach, is the first Wolverines recruit to be on the list since Daniel Horton in 2002.

A second McDonald’s all-American five-star security guard, Josh Christopher, is considering Michigan, but has yet to commit.

The all-American game takes place on April 1st.

Michigan a second tier program?

A recent article published on ESPN.com referred to Michigan as a secondary program and cited mediocre quarterback game.

When comparing the Wolverines to the state of Ohio, the article assumes that Michigan was hit from behind by poor play. But then, like throwing a dog’s bone, the article points out that the LSU was also in a similar boat until Joe Burrow showed up.

During Ohio State from Braxton Miller to Cardale Jones to J.T. Barrett to Dwayne Haskins to Justin Fields, Michigan, has survived many statistical lines like this: 17-for-37 for 233 yards, a TD and two picks. This was Shea Patterson’s production in the Citrus Bowl and fits the underachiever’s litany at the position of the Wolverines.

But wasn’t that too long in the life of the LSU? Then one day Burrow comes and – voila! – becomes a champion. Whether Michigan is closer to starting its own burrow is controversial, but it’s worth remembering that the LSU had a total of 59 touchdown passes from 2015 to 2018. Burrow threw for 60 in 2019. It can happen so quickly.

Michigan fans are confident that this trend will change in the 2020 season, with either Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton taking center stage.

Possible help in the transfer portal

Speaking of positional weakness for football in Michigan: The line of defense has been mentioned more than once recently because of problems in the big games, namely in the US state of Ohio. And while the teams sometimes hit the Wolverines on the ground, things only seem to get darker by 2020, as much of the defensive has decided to continue.

With that in mind, there are some potential options for Michigan in the transfer portal. A recent article posted on MLive tore these players to pieces. The article mentions six players, including Josiah Sa’o from Vanderbilt, Tyreic Martin from Miami, Gerald Wilbon and D’Andre Christmas-Giles from Texas, Jovan Swann from Stanford and Ellison Jordan from Penn State.

An update to Wolverines at the Senior Bowl Training

The senior bowl is Saturday, and the training was a spectacle for NFL scouts considering the talent for the next NFL draft.

It turns out that two former Michigan players have completely opposite goals.

Wolverines’ former linebacker Josh Uche, said Yahoo! Eric Edholm of Sports, who had the following to say about Uche:

Uche had a fantastic workout on Wednesday and won all day. He has big twitches and wobbles and is very fast in the field to handle larger attacks. Every time I looked up, Uche was in the background.

That is not all he does. Uche also opened his eyes on the news and covered Purdue TE Brycen Hopkins with an impressive individual. It’s unclear whether Uche will offer triple versatility from players like Patriots LB Jamie Collins or Saints LB Demario Davis, but I’m impressed with his bag of tricks.

Edholm pointed out some concerns about Uche’s size, but certainly said more positive things about his upward trend.

In the meantime, Shea Patterson was in the spotlight for various reasons. His litters were said to be “out” during training, and then a video by Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia became semi-viral.

Patterson’s merit is that his training on Thursday has improved over the past few days.

