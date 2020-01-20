Daily Brews: Former Wolverines increase the depth of the shrine game

Several former Michigan Wolverines soccer players stood out from the crowd at Saturday’s East-West Shrine game.

Five Michigan players took part in the game, in which players from different teams in the country compete against each other. Players compete against each other during a week of training where there are many NFL scouts before they play. The East All-Star won this year’s edition from 31.-27.

Offensive linemen Jon Runyan Jr. and Mike Onwenu, defensive end Michael Danna, linebacker Jordan Glasgow and corner Lavert Hill competed with the Wolverines. Except for Glasgow, which worked with the West All-Stars, all players were suitable for the East All-Stars.

Statistically speaking, none of the players showed much. However, their scores after ProFootballFocus reflected strong performances across the board. Here’s what Rivals.com has to say about the five Wolverines excursions:

According to Per soccer focus (PFF) ranked Onwenu as the best U-M player, with an overall score of 74.8 (64 being average).

His mark 74.8 was the third highest among the offensive players of the East, while his 50 shots played led the team.

Meanwhile, Runyan received the second most common shot for the Eastern attack (46) and ended the afternoon with a 65.1 score.

Danna saw 30 shots on the defensive side of the ball for the east and closed with an overall score of 65.1 from the socket. At the end of the second quarter, he broke in half a sack.

Hill had the worst performance of all Wolverines, received only 15 snapshots (least of all East defensive players), and ended his day with a disappointing 51.8 mark (lowest of the East defenses), according to the PFF.

Glasgow delivered one of the best performances for the West team, ending the game with a score of 70.6 (fifth best point in Western defense) and a pass separation while playing 28 snaps.

The news should be good for Onwenu. According to WalterFootball’s NFL draft ranking, the guard should be in the middle of the NFL draft, somewhere between round four and six.

Runyan’s strong performance could give him a head start when it comes to staying in a duel. Some outlets project him as a guardian on the next level.

The next big Draft Prospect game before the Draft is the 2020 Senior Bowl, which will take place on Saturday, January 25th. The list of Wolverines participating in this game includes defenders Josh Metellus and Khaleke Hudson, Edge Rusher, Josh Uche, Guard Ben Bredeson, quarterback Shea Patterson and Sean McKeon.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke at a coaching event in Lansing last week about the return of Chris Evans, who coached the team last month and is ready to contribute in 2020.

“He looked good,” Harbaugh told reporters. “He looked good in the three days that he could practice. It’s probably another thing to talk about at a different time, but it’s a good story.

“You can be destroyed, but you cannot be defeated. Only if you stop. And he didn’t.”

Evans rushed for more than 600 yards and four points as a newcomer in 2016. In 2017, he added almost 700 yards and six touchdowns. Evans production declined in 2018 when he rushed for just over 400 meters and four touchdowns. He was declared inadmissible last year.

When Evans returns in 2020, he will add experience and versatility to a running back group that already includes Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins.