Daily Brews: Chris Partridge left Michigan without a raise

Soccer in Michigan took a big blow when defending assistant Chris Partridge left the program to become a co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, and now details about Partridge’s contract with the rebels have revealed that the coach left without an increase in the salary.

Mlive reported that after viewing a copy of Patridge’s contract with Ole Miss, the coach should receive $ 625,000 in 2020 – the same amount he owed under his contract with the Wolverines.

Some other details of the Partridge contract include that he has added the role of safety coach and provisions on how much he would have to pay at the university when he left. Per Mlive:

Under the terms of his Michigan contract, Partridge does not owe the school a buyout for taking a defensive coordinator job outside the Big Ten. At Ole Miss, Partridge’s contract requires that he refund 200 percent of his salary if he goes to another university assistant within 120 days of signing, and 100 percent of his salary if he leaves for the last regular seasonal (or conference) championship in 2021.

Partridge, 39, left Michigan with a vacancy with special team coordinator and line boss coach. The Wolverines promoted Jay Harbaugh as coordinator of special teams and recently hired Brian Jean-Mary as a line boss coach to fill those gaps.

Questions about the departure of Partridge – given that he left for the same amount of money – have surfaced on social media, but many believe that the switch is simply the promotion to co-defensive coordinator.

Anyway, Partridge’s recruitment links with the Northeast are phenomenal. His recruitment power has already been felt by the rebels.

Ole Miss and @Lane_Kiffin get a big commit in ESPN 300 defensive end Demon Clowney. Hiring Chris Partridge, who is already bearing fruit when recruiting for Kiffin and his staff, has played a major role in this.

The Wolverines have brought the nation’s number 9 rankings on board as a favorite walk-on for the 2020 class.

Cole Hassung, who is in ninth place as a kicker, but also among the top 15 gamblers in the nation, announced his bet on Twitter on Wednesday.

Hassung told MLive that he hopes for a scholarship offer when it is available.

Rivals.com recently demolished three players from the incoming recruitment class who could immediately see some playing time.

The list should not be too shocking. According to Rivals, linebacker Kalel Mullings, broad receiver A.J. Henning and declining Blake Corum were able to see the time immediately.

This is what the website had to say about the three incoming freshmen.

On Mullings:

U-M loses three major contributors to its linebacking unit Josh Uche, Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow, but still remains in a solid form with redshirt second-year student Cam McGrone, redshirt junior Josh Ross and redshirt second-year student Michael Barrett expected to man the starting roles.

However, the linebacking depth is usually inexperienced (with the exception of the fifth-year senior Devin Gil), and so Mullings could possibly work his way into the field.

At number 92 nationally, he is the highest rated prospect that Michigan has signed in his 2020 class, and it is reasonable to expect him to be in the middle right from the start.

On Henning:

Henning is unlikely to play an important role in UM’s attack next season, given the large number of players returning with experience on the position, but it would be no surprise to see the coaches try to get the ball creatively in their hands ways, similar to how Sainristil and Jackson were used in the last year.

This may mean that he occasionally has to position Henning in the back field, or get him moving on jet sweeps, etc. – basically anything to create mismatches for opposing defenses and to utilize his speed.

On Corum:

Speed ​​is an asset for Corum and should allow him to see the field next season, perhaps as a change of pace of the bruising style presented by Charbonnet and Haskins.

First-year runners have impressed under the head coach in the past Jim Harbaugh (fifth year senior Chris Evans for example, in 2016, when he ran 614 yards), and while carry may be hard to find in a loaded backfield, Corum should receive at least a few per game in 2020.

He has also been tested in many ways in the fight, after having demonstrably played the country’s most difficult high school program on Baltimore St. Frances last year.

Corum also registered early and participated in the Citrus Bowl training in Michigan, which should give him an important step towards early playing next season.