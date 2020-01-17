DALLAS – Rasmus Dahlin scored a decisive goal in the second period, Linus Ullmark made 28 saves and the Buffalo Sabers defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 Thursday night.

Dahlin took a pass from Henri Jokiharju and sent a wrist shot from the top of the face-off circle right in front of goalkeeper Ben Bishop at 4:10 pm.

Buffalo Sabers Rasmus Dahlin and Boston Bruins Patrice Bergeron (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

Jimmy Vesey scored a goal in the first period for Buffalo, and Michael Frolik and Zemgus Girgensons added goals to the empty net.

Jamie Benn scored the Stars’ goal in the second period. Bishop stopped 18 shots.

Buffalo tied a season record with its third straight win. The Sabers managed to kill the Stars’ four power plays. Buffalo has won five of the last seven games, with a penalty success of 15:17.

Dallas had won seven of the eight, without allowing more than two goals in any of them.

Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Dallas controlled the puck early but Buffalo scored the first goal after a Stars roll. Jack Eichel took the puck along the right panels and passed the cross ice to Sam Reinhart. With Bishop heading towards Reinhart, he returned right to Vesey for an easy wrist shot in the open half of the net at 7:01 am.

Each team had eight shots on goal in the first period.

Benn tied 4:28 in the second period. Miro Heiskanen’s shot from the point missed the goal but bounced on the advice for Benn to the left of the net. With Ullmark down, Benn had an open net for his wrist shot.

Dahlin restored the Sabers’ lead with his third goal this season.

Even though Dallas defeated Buffalo 16-5 during the period, the Sabers took the lead 2-1.

NOTES: Stars D Miro Heiskanen did not play after the second period due to an upper body injury. … Eichel’s assist on the first goal of the game earned him his second nine-point streak with nine or more games this season, tied with David Pastrnak of Boston. Eichel has at least one point in 27 of his last 29 games. … Sabers C Sam Reinhart has an assist, giving him 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in the last 20 games. … Dallas D Stephen Johns was recalled from a conditional assignment with AHL Texas but was not added to the active roster and did not play. Johns has not played an NHL game since March 29, 2018 due to post-traumatic headaches. … Stars RW Corey Perry returned from a five-game suspension for Predator defender Ryan Ellis’ elbow. … Dallas C Radek Faksa (upper body injury) missed his second consecutive game, and C Mattias Janmark was released with an illness.

NEXT

Sabers: Complete a two-game trip on Saturday to Nashville.

Stars: Visit Minnesota on Saturday for their final game before the star break.

___

The Associated Press