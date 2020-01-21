Dad strangles coyote with bare hands after he attacks the toddler son in New Hampshire

A New Hampshire man strangled a coyote with his bare hands after attacking his two-year-old son.

Ian O’Reilly walked with his wife and three children in Exeter on Monday when the wild animal suddenly struck, grabbed the child’s jacket and dragged it to the ground.

After he stood between his boy and the dog, he tried to chase the animal away, kicking, but it kept coming at them.

“It snarled and attacked and attacked,” he said WMUR9. “It wasn’t really a choice.”

He then jumped on top of the coyote and was bitten on his chest and arm in battle. He managed to lock his snout and push his head into the snow with his own body weight to cut off the air supply.

It took ten minutes for the animal to die.

“The moment you are not really thinking or recording,” he said. “It’s actually just instinct. The fact that when we tried to kick and push and get rid of him, it became clear that he wasn’t knocking out.”

“Never underestimate the power of survival,” he added.

The little boy escaped unharmed.

The police are trying to determine whether the animal was the same as involved in two separate attacks in the neighborhood.

Earlier that day, police said a car was attacked by a coyote in Hampton Falls.

“It wouldn’t move in front of the car, and then attacked the car when it tried to come by,” said Kensington Police Chief Scott Cain.

Only 20 minutes before that, a woman and her dog were attacked and bitten by a coyote after they initially thought it was a pet.

“I realized this was a coyote, and I just started screaming in my lungs trying to make him stop and go away,” Pat Lee said. “It was very, very scary, but it could have been a lot worse.”

She fled into her house, but the animal tried to force her inside.

“I don’t even know if I realized that the coyote was chasing us at the time to be honest,” she said. “I just tried to run into the house as quickly as possible, and just when I got to the gate, it bit me and tried to enter the house.”

The dead coyote was tested for rabies, while all bite victims received rabies shots.

Meanwhile, a three-year-old boy was hospitalized in California after being attacked by a mountain lion in a park in Orange County that same day.

The boy walked with five other family members when the lion grabbed him by the neck and tried to drag him away.

The animal did not release the boy until his father threw a backpack at it and instead went after the backpack.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the euthanization of the animal “because of the threat to public security”.