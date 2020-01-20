Dad builds an adaptive controller so his daughter can play Breath of the Wild

Twitter user Rory Steel (@JerseyITGuy) recently released an inspiring and extremely happy one-and-a-half-minute video in which his daughter Ava plays Microsoft’s adaptive controller with the help of a modified version of “The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild”. With a few spare parts and a lot of soldering, he turned Microsoft’s famous agent into a switch-compatible prototype that allows his daughter (and son, if Ava ever does without the new controller) to enjoy the switch’s most popular title, just like their friends. Rory has cataloged his journey through the project. So check out each tweet below and watch the video at the very end to see the device in action, and Ava’s big smile as she finally experiences the miracle that is the legend of Zelda: breath of the wild.

This weekend project. Use @Microsoft #adaptiveController and some @ eBay parts to create a @Nintendo # switch controller for my daughter’s accessibility. pic.twitter.com/YHN38SG9dZ

Controller success! Buttons tomorrow because I need a slightly larger drill than standard. Off the @BandQ then try in the morning. #accessibility @Nintendo #switch @Microsoft #adaptiveController pic.twitter.com/gxQPjZlP20

That’s enough for tonight. Some serious solder and cable management tomorrow morning for some game testing in the afternoon. My daughter is desperately interested in trying it, but we hid it from her brother, who has always wanted to play #ZeldaBreathoftheWild. @Nintendo @Microsoft pic.twitter.com/bgIC9h9aH3

The No. 1 quality of a digital professional … Patience … On the rise with coffee! The controller project is planned for this afternoon. #accessibility @Nintendo #switch @Microsoft #adaptiveController pic.twitter.com/U5z1xjzROe

Finished! Ava gives my thumbs up to my homemade #Accessibility Controller V1.0. She can now play like her friends @Nintendo #BreathoftheWild on her #switch. All thanks to @Microsoft? #adaptiveController #XAC @brycej @ArranDyslexia @shanselman pic.twitter.com/dOhGnUFZa0

There’s a lot of amazing things going on here, both from the technical point of view of the controller itself and from Ava’s heartwarming response to finally playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It was clearly not an easy task to adapt the controller to the needs of his children, and based on the plans described in the video, Rory’s work is not quite done yet, but the smile on his daughter’s face clearly shows that the effort was worth it.

Games should be for everyone. Inventions like the adaptive controller from Microsoft and the extensive modifications from Rory are not only suitable for a few heart-warming videos – they are important steps to improve the inclusiveness of the medium as a whole. Caring, smart minds like Rory are a big deal to play with. You’ll make sure everyone has a chance to see greats like “The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild” with no obstacles in the way. This is a good thing for these new players and for video games in general.