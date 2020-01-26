A former IT professor and head of the Digital Jersey Academy, Rory Steel, designed a custom Nintendo controller for his nine-year-old disabled daughter, Ava.

Ava suffers from hereditary spastic paraplegia, a disability that makes her unable to use “game controllers,” since motor controls and speech are affected. Despite this, Ava is an enthusiastic player and loves to play games.

His father has come to his relief, building a custom Nintendo controller with £ 110 (approximately Rs 10,000) of spare parts purchased on eBay. Rory has also posted a video of Ava playing the Zelda game using her new controller for the first time. The video, which made the girl laugh and smile, has attracted thousands of visits on Twitter.

Rory published the video with the legend: “Finished! Ava approves my home accessibility controller # V1.0. Now you can play @Nintendo #BreathoftheWild on your #switch as your friends. All thanks to @Microsoft #adaptiveController #XAC ”

Responding to a tweet from LadBible, he said “he will continue this with a set of instructional videos for those in the water who want to make their own.”

He has received great appreciation for his internet efforts.

