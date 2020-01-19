Dabur adopts and renovates 3 public schools in Jammu

The first of these three schools – government high school, Meensarkar, Distt Samba – was renovated and handed over to school authorities during a special ceremony held on school premises today. The initiative to renovate these schools would benefit more than 540 students.

“I am delighted with the expansion of our CSR initiatives in Jammu. Dabur is committed to the sustainable well-being of people in our operational areas, and we believe that ensuring appropriate education for children is a priority in this endeavor. At Dabur, we have always supported the cause of promoting quality education and empowering individuals. This tutoring program is an integral part of our efforts to improve the overall learning environment in Jammu schools, which we believe will go a long way toward reducing school dropout. ” Dabur India Ltd Head-CSR MA Sudhakar said.

As part of this community development initiative, Dabur has adopted three public schools in Jammu and will completely modernize the infrastructure of these schools. These include the creation of new separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls, the creation of a potable water facility and the overall modernization of the school infrastructure with BaLA (Building as Learning Aid) paints. The development work was carried out by the Rivant arm of Dabur Jivanti Welfare & Charitable Trust and an independent development agency SURE (Society to Uplift Rural Economy).

“CSR may be a new term in the company lexicon, but it has a long tradition in Dabur. We have been constantly engaged in activities that create lasting impact. At Dabur, we believe that education is both the means of a better life and a key to ensuring the overall development of society. In an effort to improve enrollment rates and reduce dropout rates in rural and semi-urban schools, Dabur has taken responsibility for improving school infrastructure and improving the learning experience. for children in rural India, “added Mr. Sudhakar.

The school overhaul was undertaken after in-depth discussions with the school authorities and taking into account their specific needs.

“After a detailed survey of the region, these three schools were identified as the primary beneficiaries of our CSR interventions carried out by education in Jammu. After discussions with the school administration and the local authorities, we started a multitude of development activities in these schools. Our intention is to develop and support these schools as model schools for the region, ”said Sudhakar.

In the future, Dabur plans to roll out a multitude of development initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of the rural population, particularly women and children, in the region.