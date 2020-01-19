Hours after the video appeared on DaBaby aggressively pushing a Beverly Hills hotel employee – she took to social media and let her fans know what had happened from her side of things.

It has been a rough month for DaBaby. Just a few weeks after he was arrested for assault and temporarily spent in prison, he is in trouble again for the recently released video footage that pushed an employee to a Beverly Hills hotel.

Deciding to clean the air and explain what happened. DaBaby posted a series of lengthy messages in her Instagram stories:

“The hotel worker you see me ‘pushing’ approached me outside the hotel and asked if she could record a video while I was holding my 2year older daughter. I calmly and politely said no and explained to her that posting a video to me at the time would compromise the safety of me and my child by letting social media know where we were staying. I told her to delete the video immediately and take the video his bitch behind the hotel and do his job because he has no ability to professionally follow company policy while doing his job outside the hotel. “

He continued, adding:

“After being told he was still off the clock, he walked across the parking lot about 50 feet away and zoomed in while recording a video of me and my daughter on Snapchat after I politely asked her not to and gave her an explanation as to why I didn’t like her.When I entered the hotel I sat down with her and understood the fact that NO video was worth my child’s safety compromised. explained to him the reasoning behind me saying no .. Not to mention the fact that he was at work and his job was valet park cars that did not record customers and violated their privacy which I was 100% sure was against employee policy at the Hotel. “

So far, no charges have been filed against DaBaby for pushing an anonymous man.

