DaBaby, SWV, Meek Mill, Brandy To Headline Roots Picnic 2020

It is there! The Roots have unveiled their official line-up for the thirteenth annual Roots Picnic, which has become an important moment in the cultural and musical landscape of Philadelphia.

Headliners are equipped with newcomers Summer Walker, Snoh ​​Aalegra and DaBaby, R&B OGs such as Brandy and SWV, as well as the city’s own Meek Mill.

The festival – a collaboration with Live Nation Urban – returns to the Mann in Fairmount Park on Saturday, May 30 and will include three stages of music, live podcasts, gaming, art and dialogue in one location.

What makes the roster special is that it includes a range of different music genres, such as soul, Afrobeats and funk thanks to artists such as SiR, Burna Boy, Thundercat and more.

There will also be a special R&B music tribute entitled “The Roots Present Soul”, with artists including Brandy, SWV and Musiq Soulchild (his debut studio album, Aijuswanaseing, is celebrating its 20th birthday this year).

Tickets are available from Friday at noon. ET.

SUBJECTS: Entertainment dababy Meek Mill Philadelphia Roots Picnic summer walker