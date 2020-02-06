Cynthia Erivo says “it was time for someone like Joaquin Phoenix” to attack “systemic racism.”

Cynthia Erivo has praised Joaquin Phoenix for his ‘brave’ Baftas speech on institutional racism.

The actor told Variety that the words of Phoenix “meant that someone like him listened and [saw] what is going on”.

Erivo continued: “It has come to the point where he can pretend that it no longer happens – and to say it at some point … he was really brave and it meant a lot to me, as Brit, to hear him say it “

She said that “it was time for someone like him to say it, because people like me – the black girls of the world, the black men of the world – say it consistently, but we are not always heard. Maybe there is maybe something needed to change something. “

Alfre Woodard, who honored Erivo at the 11th annual Sistahs Soiree, added: “I’m glad he did it. I’m glad he said it. And just like he said,” We can’t go to the colored people to do it. It’s about us. “

“He gave a speech about him and his people. They probably don’t want to hear it; some in the audience may want to hear it because they think “I don’t”, so they feel self-satisfied about it. “

Erivo has been nominated for two Oscars – Best actress for Harriet and Best original song for “Stand Up”.

She is currently on display in the HBO series The Outsider, which can be viewed on NOW TV.

