Cynthia Erivo says “it was time for someone like Joaquin Phoenix” to attack “systemic racism.”

Cynthia Erivo has praised Joaquin Phoenix for his ‘brave’ Baftas speech on institutional racism.
The actor told Variety that the words of Phoenix “meant that someone like him listened and [saw] what is going on”.
Erivo continued: “It has come to the point where he can pretend that it no longer happens – and to say it at some point … he was really brave and it meant a lot to me, as Brit, to hear him say it “
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
She said that “it was time for someone like him to say it, because people like me – the black girls of the world, the black men of the world – say it consistently, but we are not always heard. Maybe there is maybe something needed to change something. “
Alfre Woodard, who honored Erivo at the 11th annual Sistahs Soiree, added: “I’m glad he did it. I’m glad he said it. And just like he said,” We can’t go to the colored people to do it. It’s about us. “
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/38
Joaquin Phoenix
REUTERS
2/38
Scarlett Johansson
FATHER
3/38
Saoirse Ronan
FATHER
4/38
Florence Pugh
FATHER
5/38
Al Pacino
REUTERS
6/38
Renee Zellweger
FATHER
7/38
Olivia Colman
FATHER
8/38
Charlize Theron
EPA
9/38
Daisy Ridley
EPA
10/38
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
REUTERS
11/38
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
REUTERS
12/38
Taron Egerton
AFP via Getty Images
13/38
Daniel Kaluuya
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
14/38
Margot Robbie
FATHER
15/38
Emilia Clarke
FATHER
16/38
Rooney Mara
FATHER
17/38
Robert de Niro
FATHER
18/38
John Boyega
REUTERS
19/38
Rebel Wilson
AFP via Getty Images
20/38
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker
EPA
21/38
Greta Gerwig
AFP via Getty Images
22/38
Alice Eve
FATHER
23/38
Ella Balinska
AFP via Getty Images
24/38
Naomi Ackie
AFP via Getty Images
25/38
Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant
REUTERS
26/38
Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon-ho
AFP via Getty Images
27/38
Zoe Kravitz
AFP via Getty Images
28/38
Lily-Rose Depp
FATHER
29/38
Gillian Anderson
AFP via Getty Images
30/38
Jessie Buckley
REUTERS
31/38
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
FATHER
32/38
Naomie Harris
REUTERS
33/38
Alex Wolff
FATHER
34/38
Laura Dern
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
35/38
Graham Norton
EPA
36/38
Micheal Ward
REUTERS
37/38
Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
38/38
Taika Waititi
EPA
1/38
Joaquin Phoenix
REUTERS
2/38
Scarlett Johansson
FATHER
3/38
Saoirse Ronan
FATHER
4/38
Florence Pugh
FATHER
5/38
Al Pacino
REUTERS
6/38
Renee Zellweger
FATHER
7/38
Olivia Colman
FATHER
8/38
Charlize Theron
EPA
9/38
Daisy Ridley
EPA
10/38
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
REUTERS
11/38
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
REUTERS
12/38
Taron Egerton
AFP via Getty Images
13/38
Daniel Kaluuya
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
14/38
Margot Robbie
FATHER
15/38
Emilia Clarke
FATHER
16/38
Rooney Mara
FATHER
17/38
Robert de Niro
FATHER
18/38
John Boyega
REUTERS
19/38
Rebel Wilson
AFP via Getty Images
20/38
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker
EPA
21/38
Greta Gerwig
AFP via Getty Images
22/38
Alice Eve
FATHER
23/38
Ella Balinska
AFP via Getty Images
24/38
Naomi Ackie
AFP via Getty Images
25/38
Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant
REUTERS
26/38
Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon-ho
AFP via Getty Images
27/38
Zoe Kravitz
AFP via Getty Images
28/38
Lily-Rose Depp
FATHER
29/38
Gillian Anderson
AFP via Getty Images
30/38
Jessie Buckley
REUTERS
31/38
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
FATHER
32/38
Naomie Harris
REUTERS
33/38
Alex Wolff
FATHER
34/38
Laura Dern
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
35/38
Graham Norton
EPA
36/38
Micheal Ward
REUTERS
37/38
Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
38/38
Taika Waititi
EPA
“He gave a speech about him and his people. They probably don’t want to hear it; some in the audience may want to hear it because they think “I don’t”, so they feel self-satisfied about it. “
Erivo has been nominated for two Oscars – Best actress for Harriet and Best original song for “Stand Up”.
She is currently on display in the HBO series The Outsider, which can be viewed on NOW TV.
.