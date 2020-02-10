Cynthia Erivo Oscars Nails 2020 shows Van Gogh’s starry night

If we know anything about Cynthia Erivo, it’s that she’s not boring. The British actress, singer and songwriter (a real triple threat) surprises us at every award ceremony. Erivo’s Oscar nails for 2020 are equally surprising. She hit the red carpet with mother-of-pearl hair, lush eyelashes and important nail art. Erivo is nominated for the best actress for “Harriet” and for the best original title because he co-wrote and performed “Stand Up” from the film. If she wins one tonight, she’ll join the EGOT Club. No big deal!

Erivo is also playing her song from “Harriet” tonight, which means there is a good chance she will change her look. But now we love this silver doing. As usual, courtesy of hairdresser Coree Moreno, who used the Dove Amplified Textures line including the Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel ($ 6.99 at Target). We can thank makeup artist Terrell Mullin for the dramatic make-up.

Now for these nails! Manicurist Gina Oh used Christian Louboutin Beauty’s nail polish ($ 30-120 at Saks Fifth Avenue) for the already iconic nail art. According to the brand, Erivo was “inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s starry night and wanted to create a look that symbolizes Harriet Tubman, who follows the North Star to freedom.” She attached crystals to the nails on the right to reinforce the constellation-like mood. Very impressive.

