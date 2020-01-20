Cynthia Erivo is pretty in pink at the SAG Awards

Cynthia Erivo’s Avante-Garde color-blocking dress lent a bit of color to this bleak winter season at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards that evening.

The actress “Harriet” has ended the award season in opulent threads from high-end designers like Gucci and Thome Brown. And tonight, Erivo showed up in another custom look to close the red carpet – her stylist Jason Bolden is the perfect person to get the job done.

In a larger-than-life pink train, Bolden and Erivo tapped designer Daniel Roseberry to mock an individual Schiaparelli haute couture dress.

The glamorous team of the actress, who was accompanied by an orange bustier, went against the norm of choosing the aesthetics of dark shades common this season, and appeared on the carpet in a full spring glow.

Although Erivo has not been nominated for anything tonight, we are patiently waiting for her well-deserved Oscar debut.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

