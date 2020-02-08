Cynthia Erivo becomes Aretha Franklin in new teaser for ‘Genius: Aretha’

National Geographic

National Geographic has shared a teaser for the next installment of their anthology series, Genius.

Genius: Aretha plays Harriet’s actress Cynthia Erivo as the queen of the soul, with the series telling the story of the rise of Aretha Franklin. The teaser contains a glimpse of Franklin’s childhood, her life in the studio and moments on stage.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zo-zA05V5K0 [/ embed]

In October it was announced for the first time that Erivo Franklin would portray in the new NatGeo series. Raphael Saadiq later joined as a performing music producer.

Erivo stated earlier that she feels’ privileged and excited ‘to portray the Queen of the soul:’ The ability to bring her legacy to life and to show the fullness of her being, her humanity and brilliance, is an honor. What I know and have learned about what my voice, as an artist, can do and the power in it is strongly influenced by Franklin. “

Genius: Aretha will premiere on National Geographic on May 25 at 9:00 PM EST.

SUBJECTS: Entertainment Aretha Franklin Cynthia Erivo