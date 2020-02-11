Cyclist and driver middle finger wars: Wear the emoji jacket

Think of Europe, think of bicycles, because adults of all ages who go to work or run errands every day are traveling by car. Bicycles have become even more popular in 2020 as environmental concerns have led governments to advocate clean air.

However, “shared” is a loaded term. How well they share the space and stick to safe street behavior is open to discussion (a more polite term than debate).

For example, Ford wants to become a car maker known for its efforts to emphasize the need for equal respect and responsibility between cyclists and drivers.

That could be helpful if people knew what they were doing between cyclists and drivers. (As mentioned in a video, communication between riders and cyclists can be difficult when drivers have to take their hands off the handlebars to indicate changes in direction or to say thank you.)

Good idea: A cyclist who communicates with cars via an emoji jacket released by Ford. The vehicle manufacturer said emojis could allow cyclists to communicate their intentions and feelings to drivers more clearly. The task before us was to create a jacket prototype.

(Andrew Hawkins, a transport reporter with The edge, remarked that “cyclists try to make themselves more visible to riders with reflective clothing and flashing lights, but it never seems to be enough.”

This jacket initiative was launched in collaboration with the Ford Share the Road campaign.

Can the emoji have a positive impact on the way street travelers communicate on two or four wheels?

Here’s one reason to worry about such questions: “Every year more than 2,000 cyclists are killed on our roads in Europe,” said the moderator in a video posted on February 6 by Ford Europe. Better communication between cyclists and riders could help reduce this number.

Ford, who wanted to make a difference, turned to language experts. What do you have to say about the communication between cyclists and riders? Neil Cohn PhD, Assistant Professor, Communication and Cognition Department at Tilburg University, The Netherlands, held on to the emoji.

He was quoted on the Ford Europe blog. “Emojis have become a fundamental part of our language usage,” said linguist Neil Cohn. “Regardless of whether it is about conveying facial expressions, humor or sarcasm, they are an essential part of our ability to express ourselves quickly.”

“Fast” is a key word in a solution for better safety results for drivers and cyclists. How long would it take for your head to make a smiley face or scowl?

E&TSiobhan Doyle, technical editorial assistant, went into the difference between images and words during processing:

According to experts, the human brain can process entire images that the eye sees for only 13 milliseconds. This is much faster than processing a word: around 250 milliseconds of emojis instead of words on the back of a jacket, so that the driver can react quickly to certain situations with a cyclist. The faster a person sees a sign, the less likely it is that he will be involved in a traffic accident. that is the whole purpose of the jacket: to prevent the loss of life on the streets. “

The Ford Europe Blog said: “Since its inception over 20 years ago, emojis have been described as the first language in the digital world. According to the first Emoji Trend Report, most people feel more comfortable expressing their emotions through emojis than calling . ”

From linguists, Ford also turned to cyclists and industrial designers at Designworks. The latter describes itself as “Rapid Design and Manufacturing Business”.

New atlas had some technical details about the jacket, which features an LED indicator on the back of the jacket. The display lights up with different emoji: the LED mesh is controlled wirelessly via a remote control mounted on the handlebars.

“With the push buttons on this remote control, drivers can choose between six LED symbols: left or right blinking arrows, a warning signal to stop and a smiley face, a frown or a neutral face emojis.”

Readers’ reactions to news of the prototype of the jacket on a number of websites showed frustration about the behavior of bicycle vehicles, but people argued for and against whether the emoji jacket would help or not.

A video viewer comments: “I think it’s awesome. If cars have turning, braking and warning signals, why not other road users? It makes perfect sense.”

Others thought it was anything but awesome. “The idea is just terrible … For a fraction of the cost, you can add extra light to your bike if you want to turn or brake …” And another said, “Is this for riders who don’t understand hand signals? What is the emoji for “please don’t kill me”?

One thought among the naysayers was a grudge that the burden of change was always on the cyclist and not on the driver. “This is a bad joke. We don’t need gimmicks, just people in cars to be careful and considerate of people who sit on bicycles.”

As for Andrew Hawkins in The edge“If I speak personally, I would be the first to buy one – as long as I can program it to show a middle finger.”

Trevor Mogg in Digital trends: “We appreciate the thought that went into the jacket and believe that if the automaker ever decides to market it, it could be popular.”

E&T ‘s Doyle: “At first, this concept sounded pretty stupid, but if I look at it more closely, it may be more useful than I thought. It’s a pretty nice invention, especially when most cyclists wear it in places that are as busy as in London, for example. “

Meanwhile, Bike radarJack Luke added a certain perspective to the overall picture of road safety for cyclists and riders who have to use the same space: “Although we appreciate the idea of ​​improving communication between different road users, we cannot help but feel that Jacket Again the responsibility rests with cyclists. Improved infrastructure, harsher penalties and less traffic in urban areas are the most important steps to improve safety for cyclists. “

What’s next?

Do not expect to see the garment in stores soon. Ford announced on the blog that they have commissioned a prototype Emoji Jacket to show how tension can be relieved by showing drivers more easily and clearly what their intentions are – and how they feel.

Face down – cyclists are not human enough for drivers: learning

