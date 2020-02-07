Cut Avengers Scene Shows Thor by Chris Hemsworth tries to kiss Valkyrie

Thor by Chris Hemsworth tries to kiss Valkyrie in a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame from Marvel Studios.

After Avengers: Endgame climax battle, Thor and Valkyrie of Chris Hemsworth returned to New Asgard to plan their future for themselves and their people. There, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor officially named Valkyrie his successor as King of the Asgardians before embarking on the Benatar for a ride with a Guardians of the Galaxy.

While the theatrical version of the Avengers: Endgame scene ended with Rocket Raccoon and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor announced it was time to leave, a deleted moment reveals the order originally closed with God of Thunder trying to kiss Valkyrie. Valkyrie, however, lets Chris Hemsworth’s Thor calmly walk in and explains that he clearly misread the situation before they both laugh.

View the message below to view the deleted Avengers: Endgame scene with Thor and Valkyrie by Chris Hemsworth

Thor qui essaye d’embrasser Valkyrie, heure amusement que la scene a été supprimée. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Ppc8F0ZPgC

– Skyrers (@LuStawkey) 6 February 2020

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will play their respective roles as God of Thunder and Valkyrie again in Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel Studios. In the meantime, fans can replay the latest appearance of Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as Thor and Valkyrie in Avengers: Endgame from Marvel Studios:

The serious state of affairs initiated by Thanos, who has destroyed half of the universe and broke the Avengers, forces the remaining Avengers to take a final position in Marvel Studios’ big conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers : Endgame “.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Twitter

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe