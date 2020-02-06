Customs and border guards are now considered a “security agency” like the FBI and Secret Service

US Customs and Border Protection is now considered a “security agency.” With this measure, the authority can protect information about personnel from the public.

The move has raised concerns among lawyers and advocates of government transparency that the agency will remain confidential.

Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan announced the change last Friday in a memo to employees, said a CBP spokesman.

The change in the name, which came into force on January 31, gives the Border Protection Service, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Internal Security, a level of secrecy at a time when it has been subjected to closer scrutiny. This places the agency under the same name as law enforcement agencies such as the FBI and Secret Service, but it does not appear to increase the agency’s authority.

A spokesman told CNN in a statement that the trigger for the change came from last summer when CBP and the Department of Homeland Security learned of a Twitter account that released employee information about the Office of Personnel Management, one Authority that administers the federal government can obtain employee information, including salaries. The information published on Twitter has been classified by the Office for Personnel Management as public information and is available on several websites of the federal salary database, the spokesman added.

The spokesman said the CBP leadership has spoken out in favor of moving to the HR management office. Anthony Marucci, communications director of the Office of Personnel Management, confirmed the redesign announced by The Nation for the first time.

“Concerned about the safety of our workforce, the CBP leadership has advocated the designation of CBP as a security agency and has recently received approval from OPM to protect CBP staff information from the OPM disclosure policy,” said the CBP- Speaker. “In the past, only CBP’s senior law enforcement, investigative, or intelligence agencies had this name. The new name protects the entire CBP workforce.”

One of the implications of the change is that information that is normally released could be edited in applications for the Freedom of Information Act, which raises concerns among lawyers and lawyers who fear that they could protect personnel from being held accountable for misconduct ,

The CBP spokesman reiterated that the new name employees – such as. B. Contract agents, personnel and import specialists – to protect against situations such as posting last year.

The Freedom of Information Act forces the government to supply documents, and although these documents are edited frequently, the new name CBP allows more information to be excluded than before.

“One thing we find in the FOIA answers is agency workers who break the law or do the wrong thing. Sometimes we can identify her because her name is in the email, ”said Matthew Hoppock, an immigration attorney. “Now we may get FOIA responses showing people who break the law, but we don’t know who they are.”

Clark Pettig, communications director at American Oversight, agreed and found that other agencies, such as the education department, could use an exception in FOIA to withhold information. The redesign of an agency as a “security agency” essentially strengthens the argument of, for example, editing a name.

Pettig also said in an email that there may be “valid security reasons” to withhold information from certain CBP employees. However, this term “creates considerable abuse potential for an already secretive agency with a poor track record in terms of public transparency.”

“CBP is at the center of some of this government’s most problematic and problematic policies, from the border wall to remaining in Mexico, and it is the last thing we should do to give them another excuse to withhold information from the public,” added Fte Pettig added.