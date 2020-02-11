Customers coming to the Cleveland Year-Round Arena

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Shuffleboard – is a great way to get out of the cold and try something different in winter.

Indoor and outdoor shuffleboard spaces, regulated shuffleboard tables and a terrace

Full bar and food

People can join leagues or just rent a seat

“It’s a good thing to do this indoors this time of year,” said Sarah Thomas, a Forest City shuffleboard customer from Strongsville.

Forest City opened about 2 1/2 years ago and since then people have been getting involved.

“We have full-field shuffleboard spaces, full-size adjustable tabletop shuffleboard tables, and two outdoor spaces for summer time,” said Chuck Martin, manager of Forest City Shuffleboard.

And to top it all, Forest City has a full bar and plenty of nibbles to choose from.

There are leagues for people interested in joining, or you can just enter and rent a place.

“I only played on vacation or with my grandma shuffleboard. This is my first time here … actually had an event here and I couldn’t make it and was really stunned. I am really happy and I hope they have the game quickly behind me so I can win, ”said Mandy Montgomery, a Forest City shuffleboard customer from Hudson.

“This is a great place, great family atmosphere, a lot of fun. Come on out, enjoy the fun and start pouring beer, ”said Dave Robinson, a Forest City shuffleboard customer from Bainbridge.

“If you don’t know how to play shuffleboard, don’t worry. Once you’ve rented a place, you’ll be taught how.

For more information on the Forest City Shuffleboard, visit their website.