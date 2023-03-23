Locks of Beethoven’s hair reveal secret family history and health issues

Before composer Ludwig van Beethoven died on March 27, 1827, it was his wish that his ailments be studied and shared so “as far as possible at least the world will be reconciled to me after my death.”

Now, researchers have taken steps to partially honor that request by analyzing Beethoven’s DNA from preserved locks of his hair and sequencing the composer’s genome for the first time.

A study detailing the findings published Wednesday in the journal Current Biology.