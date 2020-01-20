YUMA, Arizona (KECY / KYMA) – When do you think of products on grocery store shelves, how often do you think of the workers who harvest them?

In today’s Home Grown, I’m going to tell you about a program put in place by the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association that thanks those who work with love.

That’s exactly what it is, the Labor of Love program recognizes the hard work of thousands of field workers in the Yuma, Imperial Valley and Salinas Valley area.

“I love working with this company,” said Noe Rangel, field supervisor for Tanimura & Antle

A small but powerful team made their way to surprise the workers at Tanimura & Antle with a hot breakfast provided by Chili Pepper, a cold Pepsi and a bag of goodies.

“For us, it’s great to let our employees know, especially the guys like Noe who have been here for a long time. They are here every day and get the things we need to move forward, ”said Cody Baker, director of cold crops at Tanimura & Antle.

From sunrise to sunset, farm workers make every effort to provide consumers with fresh produce.

“You just show your appreciation for what these people are doing here. Many of these people cross the border very early in the morning. They are there all day, as you can see in the field, it is not an easy task. If it weren’t for these people we have here, we wouldn’t have cauliflower, broccoli, lettuce in stores for everyone to eat. So we appreciate their help and it’s nice to have an organization like Labor of Love who can come here and show their appreciation for them, ”said Baker.

From producers to shippers, without our farm workers, where would we be?

While this may seem like a small gesture for such an important task, Labor of Love aims to share the community’s gratitude for its role in the agricultural industry.

“I like working with the team because we have good communication,” said Rangel.

Along the way, they hope to share the stories of people who make it possible to consume fresh produce.

“It’s my family, T&A is my family,” said Rangel. If you would like to learn more about the Labor of Love program and how you can volunteer your time, click here.