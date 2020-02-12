Cubs have discussed Kris Bryant trading with multiple teams

Matt Marton-VS TODAY Sport

Now that Mookie Betts is on the move, Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant is the top name available on the merchant market. While the Cubs are entering the spring, the front office reportedly continues to discuss trade in Bryant with multiple teams.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies have held talks with Chicago about an exchange for Bryant.

Although the Cubs are not as determined to trade their star as the Boston Red Sox, the Chicago front office has not set a deadline for teams where trade negotiations would end, Morosi said.

The Rockies and Cubs discussed a Bryant-for-Nolan Arenado exchange this out of season, but it is unlikely that this will come true.

Bryant recently lost his service temptation against the Cubs, leaving him under contract for the next two seasons. The complaint was seen as the main hurdle that prevented a potential blockbuster from the Chicago front office that made itching to take a big step this season.

Star third baseman Bryant comes back from a strong season in 2019. He placed a .282 / .382 / .521 slash line with 31 home runs and drove 77 runs.

Bryant was able to fill the void that arose when Anthony Rendon left the Nationals this season. He could also give the Phillies and Rangers a big bat that they have all been looking for out of season.

While it remains unlikely that Bryant will be traded before Opening Day, Chicago’s willingness to move him makes him the top name to watch as the MLB trade deadline approaches.