Cubs GM offers a menacing quote about the team's chances of expanding its core players

When Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer reportedly wants to take a big step towards the end of the off-season, he hinted exactly why a star could be traded with a threatening quote on Friday.

During his appearance in Chicago’s 670 The Score, Hoyer pointed out that the Cubs have passed the point where the organization could land an expansion with most of its key players.

Jed Hoyer believes that the #Cubs are “beyond the point where they can expand most of their main players.

Although he didn’t mention them by name, star infielder Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez are the obvious actors that come to mind.

Bryant is known to be on the trading block, and a change will only become more likely after his service complaints against the team have been resolved. Meanwhile, Rizzo told reporters earlier this week that an expansion does not currently appear to be included in the Cubs’ plans.

Baez and the boys are reported to have started discussing a long-term extension in November. However, there is no evidence that either side has been close to a deal in the past few months.

While all three All-Star infielders might be on the team at the start of the 2020 season, it’s now obvious that they won’t be teammates in Chicago in future seasons.