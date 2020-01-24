Cubs about to sign Steven Souza, according to the report

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sport

The Chicago Cubs sign a contract to sign former Arizona Cardinals outfielder Steven Souza. The agreement, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, will conclude a major league deal with Souza, which is likely to be on the 2020 team list.

Souza missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a devastating knee injury in spring training. The experienced outfielder suffered a cruciate and cruciate ligament tear with a partial tear of his PCL and the posterior-lateral capsule, which resulted in him rehabilitating the injury and building strength in the knee last year.

Before the injury, the 30-year-old was one of the MLB’s top outfielder on the rise. He did 30 home runs with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 with an OPS of 0.810 and 16 stolen bases. While fighting with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, the club hoped he’d get back on his feet last season.

If Souza’s knee is perfectly healthy, it could prove to be an excellent addition to the boys. While he has played eight midfield games in his career, he will likely have time in the corner for Chicago.