Photo: EuroLeague basketball

In a late thriller between two EuroLeague forces last week, CSKA Moscow managed to end Real Madrid’s unbeaten streak (60: 55).

Here are some interesting scouting notes that emerged from the game:

When you travel to Moscow from Nizhny Novgorod, the price of sparkling water or drinking water jumps from 30 rubles to one hundred for jumps of 0.5 liters. Logically, you expect the same for basketball level. But not that day.

In fact, I don’t remember such a result for women in the games between CSKA and Real Madrid. I think the betting business could get richer after this single game.

Trey Tompkins took the lead and shot long-range and other shots. It was a loose ball game as the teams had 33 sales together.

The matchup between Facundo Campazzo and Mike James promised to be the point of interest to follow. Campazzo was wonderful from the start and played universally in his style, although he missed a few open three-point points (3 out of 10 at the end).

In any case, CSKA has given way too much space for Madrid in the first half. CSKA fired too many complicated shots and was able to line up and play for 25-30 minutes.

James played his selfish basketball, which never passed out in any situation, and shot incredible balls, which made him effective from time to time.

Both teams made some rotation changes, but the game pace hasn’t changed. In low-speed mode it looked like a band full of mistakes.

Campazzo made James irritated and angry and made tough contacts in defense. He was the one who got the game under control.

Campazzo also got Hilliard to punch him in the chest for the third personal foul. Nevertheless, CSKA managed to get closer (31-33) and take the lead – this was when James scored a three-pointer for SCKA in the middle of the third quarter (34-33).

Thompkins turned three big guys under the rim and made a simple basket. Campazzo and Hilliard exchanged long shots to draw (43-43). James came back in the last quarter and gave CSKA a new positive mood.

Since Facundo was out of action, it was difficult for Real to score with a stable trend, but at the same time Nicolas Laprovitolla played a good role in his replacement role, orchestrating half the offense and shooting purposefully from time to time.

Thompkins missed its key three-pointer from PG position in the last quarter, and no time-outs or fouls could change the situation.

CSKA won, but it wasn’t what I call the STARWARS match. Even the Euroleague playoffs don’t deserve this basketball.

Let us forget this achievement and hope that both teams can wake up in the near future.