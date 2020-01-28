Kim Kardashian is about to make fans of her fragrances very happy. The new NPP fragrance Crystal Violet Musk could be the new favorite. If you haven’t tried any of their scents yet, you just know people love them. When Kardashian announced the start, the comments were “Lavender and vanilla are the best combination” and “Totally getting this”. I missed the last one from Ulta and if this is something I don’t want to regret it again !! 💕 “The buzz around these fragrances is no joke.

This doesn’t mean that Kardashian doesn’t get a kick if she drops a fragrance. While this will initially only be sold on the KKW Fragrance website, many would like Ulta to arrive immediately in order to reduce shipping costs. Others just want their favorite scent to be replenished, such as the sold-out Crystal Gardenia Oud. Some want a size larger than 30 ml. There are also some who love the fragrance but want the fragrance to last longer. And so on.

For now, we have to be satisfied with Crystal Violet Musk. “When I developed the new crystal violet musk, I wanted to venture into a new area that I knew my fans would love, that it was versatile and easy to carry. The bergamot, mixed with lavender and lush oriental flowers, is such a soothing fragrance, ”Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

The fragrance is said to open with Italian bergamot and lavender France Orpur, with heart notes of star jasmine, purple peonies and pink lily of the valley. It ends with vanilla beans, roasted tonka beans, absolute orpur, sandalwood and australian orpur.

Set your iCal for January 29th at 12 noon PST.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small sales commission when you buy something by clicking on a link in this story.