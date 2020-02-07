Crystal Dunn shares how to remove deodorant stains

Last week, Secret Deodorant unveiled the Super Bowl ad for starting a conversation on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”. “The Secret Kicker” was broadcast during the official Super Bowl Pregame Show and led to a dialogue about the possibility of women playing at the highest level of football – the NFL. Starring American football players Carli Lloyd and Crystal Dunn, this ad is the latest from Secret to highlight women’s social issues.

“I think Secret just did an incredibly good job just shedding light on our sport and bridging the gap between men and women in the sports world,” Dunn told ESSENCE. After his debut on “Ellen”, Secret launched his very first YouTube masthead on January 28. The brand has also registered a number of high-profile celebrities, athletes and influencers to share this message with their followers and to join Secret at #KickInequality.

What is the perfect way to remove deodorant stains? Make-up wipes, says Dunn. “A bunch of make-up wipes for sure, I think we have them all in our bag, right before the match and before the match,” exclaimed Dunn. “We also actually use them for our cleats, which is a bit of a nice fact. So honestly, makeup wipes literally solve all our problems. ”

