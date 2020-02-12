Crying mother has strong words for the murderer of her son in court

MIAMI – A ruined mother came face to face with her son’s murderer during an emotional day in the courtroom.

Amparo Restrepo spoke for more than 45 minutes and addressed Alejandro Tapia in an angry and passionate way.

“You are a monster, Tapia,” she said. “A monster.”

Tapia will spend the next 25 years in prison, and 10 years on trial, for the murder of 33-year-old Alex Restrepo in 2017.

“It’s not good, but better than nothing,” said Amparo.

Restrepo, a popular nuclear engineer, was at a Halloween party in southwestern Miami-Dade County when he and his brother Chris were attacked.

Tapia stabbed Restrepo several times, resulting in his death.

“You did not have the right to take my son,” Amparo said in court. “You could have just beat him up. You had no right.”

“You have destroyed my life and that of my children,” Amparo said.

Another man, Edwin Rios, argued in connection with the murder. As part of his plea, Rios was given a probationary period in exchange for information used in the case against Tapia.

