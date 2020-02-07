Cry yourself to sleep and watch a $ 5 digital copy of your name

Your name | $ 5 | Microsoft Store Graphic: BagoGames / Flickr Best media deals Best media deals The best deals for movies, e-books and music from the internet, which are updated daily.

One of the most moving anime movies you’ll ever see, Your Name brought me to tears when I first saw it in theaters around 2017. I recently rewarded it with my fiancé to pick her up at the Makoto Shinkai catalog before I went to see Weathering With You, another excellent film. Now it’s for sale for $ 5 in the Microsoft Store, about the same price I paid for a rent.

Your Name is an animated body-swap romantic fantasy drama that can help to explain the tears. It’s about a high school boy named Taki, who literally wakes up abruptly in the body of a girl. The girl, Mitsuha, is tired of living in the countryside and longs for a life in Tokyo. Fortunately, Taki, the boy in whose body she wakes up, is native to the city.

Living alternately interchangeably, the two become the most unlikely friends. They even set limits, social and physical, by leaving notes behind each other’s phones. In the end it should not be a surprise that Taki and Mitsuha fall in love. However, personal meetings prove to be a difficult task.

When a conflict arises, the result is both heartbreaking and satisfying. If you are looking for an introspective movie night, to appreciate what you have or to continue with what you don’t have, your name triumphs at both ends. Don’t forget the tissues.

