CRUTECH 200 Civil Engineering Student and Two Others Drown in Cross River

A civil engineering student of two (200) levels and two others from the Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) in Cross River drowned in Abakpa River in the local government area of ​​Ogoja in the state of Cross River

The incident occurred when the trio took their bath in the river. It has been established that one of the victims is believed to come from Ghana.

It has also been established that one of the students in the civil engineering department is from the Calabar campus, while the other two who have not yet been identified are on the Ogoja campus.

An eyewitness who named Andrew Inyambe said he could only identify one of the students whose name is David Unamu, a level 200 student in the civil engineering department of the CRUTECH Calabar campus.

Inyambe said the three students went to cool off in the river after the high temperature in the area – a tradition well known to residents of this community, but ended up drowning to death.

“They went to the river with other people to swim. No one knows what really happened, but they were later found in the shallow part of the already drowned river.

“I only know one of them, David Unamu, who is a level 200 civil engineering student. The other two, I don’t know their names yet, but they are all CRUTECH students .

“David was on the Calabar campus, he lives in Abakpa and has not yet resumed school, while the other two are on the Ogoja campus. I do not know the other two, but I have learned that one of them is Ghanaian – although his mother is in Lagos State and the mother of the other unidentified victim is from Boki local government area in Cross River state, “said Inyambe.

When DAILY POST contacted the CRUTECH public relations manager, Onen Onen, on Monday, he confirmed the story by saying: “In fact, another media man called me earlier and that’s how I learned the story.

“So I called someone on campus who didn’t seem to have the whole story but the story is confirmed. By tomorrow, they should be able to compile their report to send to school,” did he declare.