Cruise ship returns to Port Everglades early after gastrointestinal outbreak

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A cruise ship returned to Port Everglades on Thursday morning after a gastrointestinal outbreak forced him to interrupt his journey.

The Caribbean princess arrived around 7 am after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 300 passengers and more than two dozen crew members became ill with symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea.

Princess Cruises said on Monday that the ship, which was in the middle of a 14-day cruise in the Caribbean Sea, would return early to the port “out of an abundance of caution as guests report symptoms consistent with a mild case of gastrointestinal diseases. “

Shortly after the ship arrived, a sanitary crew could be seen walking towards it.

Some crew members for the next Caribbean Princess voyage could be seen wearing masks as they prepared to board the ship, which is expected to resume its itinerary after a thorough cleaning.

