Cruise of Asia ends in virus quarantine

YOKOHAMA – David Abel’s luxury 50-year wedding anniversary began when he ate his fill and enjoyed the sights of East Asia.

It ends with him quarantined in his cabin aboard the Diamond Princess for two additional weeks, eating a “lettuce sandwich with some chicken in it” and watching 20 infected people escorted the ship on the way to hospitals for treatment of a new virus.

Abel is one of hundreds of passengers on two cruise ships – in Japan and Hong Kong – trapped in the drama and fear of the poorly understood virus just emerging in December. There are still tests awaiting some passengers and crew who have symptoms or have been in contact with infected people.

“It will not be a luxury cruise; it will be like a floating prison,” Abel said on Facebook from the ship in the port of Yokohama outside of Tokyo.

While Japanese officials loaded the ship with supplies on Thursday to make quarantine as bearable as possible, passengers went to social media to emphasize the crew’s little friendliness and to complain about declining medication, food quality and inability to practice or even to leave their cabins.

Their photos and videos showed the ship that once had 3,711 passengers and crew, now a ghost ship, abandoned reception areas, swimming pools and corridors. Allegedly babies on the ship in Hong Kong no longer had diapers and milk.

“I think it will definitely be boredom for many passengers,” Abel said in a separate interview. He considers himself lucky that he has a cabin with a balcony. “The people I really regret are people with inside cabins that have no natural light, no fresh air. It gets pretty grim for them for two weeks. “

Grim is a way to describe the virus and the fear it causes. China has more than 28,000 cases and is spread to more than 20 countries. Yet fear is spread faster than the disease. Masks and hand disinfectants are sold out in many areas of Seoul, Tokyo and Bangkok. Health workers are striking in Hong Kong and anti-Chinese discrimination has been observed throughout Asia. Taiwan has banned international cruise ships.

At the Diamond Princess there were signs that people were trying to make the best of a bad situation.

Yardley Wong, a Hong Kong passenger traveling with her husband, son, and parents, said on Twitter that the crew gave her son playing cards, color pens, and other gifts “to kill boredom.”

The Australians Paul and Coralie Williamson said their cabin was smaller than a motel room and that they had heard complaints from others about not having medication, or enough information.

But after 34 years of marriage, Coralie Williamson said, “If I’m stuck with someone in a room, I’d rather it be Paul than anyone else.”

“So it’s OK. We have to take a long walk on the beach when we get home,” she told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

People posted pictures of breakfast, a bowl of fruit salad, boiled eggs, juice, and a croissant. A passenger who celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary received a ‘happy birthday’ card from ship’s personnel.

“We are here for a long distance. I think it will of course be tested a little. But I don’t know. What do we do? We couldn’t jump out of the boat; that’s a bit cold,” Jacqui Fidrmuc told city ​​of Cairns against the Nine Network in Australia.

Japanese health officials told reporters that a medical team and supplies were sent to the ship. In the port where the ship dropped off infected patients and loaded food and supplies, a person entered the ship in a hazmat romper with two boxes labeled “thermometers”.

More than 3,600 passengers and crew were screened on the quarantined ship in Hong Kong because three passengers had the virus on an earlier voyage. Hong Kong officials said they would try to track down 5,000 people who had made previous trips to the World Dream.

Jeremy Tan, Hong Kong legislator, said a woman on board called him on Wednesday night to say that she and some other mothers had milk powder and diapers on for their babies. He said he believed there were five or more babies on the ship and that he had delivered the essence to the authorities.

Life at the Diamond Princess in Yokohama, Abel said, “has changed beyond recognition to what you would call a luxury cruise.” One meal was just a glass of orange juice, a yogurt and a little melon. Another was a “salad sandwich with some chicken in it” and a dessert.

When masked crew members handed over the trays of food and picked them up, he said: “It is very short. There is no physical contact except touching the drawer. “

Although the sick people were taken off the boat, there was still unrest. “We inhaled the same air as those that were removed,” Abel said.

“How do we deal with it?” Asked Abel on Facebook. “We can either be creative and think positive things, or we can drag ourselves to the gutter. I certainly won’t do that.”

Yamaguchi applied from Tokyo. Associated Press journalists Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this report.

