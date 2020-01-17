Cruise: Grandpa Leaned Out of the Window Before Falling Girl - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI (AP) – An Indiana man accused of negligent murder of his young granddaughter’s fatal downfall from the open window of a cruise ship in Puerto Rico leaned out of that window for a few seconds before lifting the child and she, the cruise operator alleged in a lawsuit.

Royal Caribbean Cruises’ motion to the US District Court in Miami on January 8 stems from a lawsuit filed in December by Chloe Wiegand’s parents accusing the operator of negligence in her death, a window on the 11th floor on the Children’s play area of ​​the ship allowed to be open.

Royal Caribbean, who is seeking to dismiss the case, is responsible for the child’s fatal downfall on her 51-year-old grandfather Salvatore Anello. He was charged with negligent murder of her death on July 8 in Puerto Rico last year.

In his file, Anello from Valparaiso, Indiana, was “ruthless and irresponsible” when his granddaughter crashed out of the open window onto the Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas ship.

The surveillance video on the ship is said to show Anello leaning out of the open window for about eight seconds before lifting his granddaughter, who would have been two in December, up to the window from where she fell down on the dock ,

“This is a case about an adult man who, as the surveillance material undoubtedly confirms: (1) went to a window that he knew was open; (2) leaned his torso out of the window for a few seconds; (3) reached for Chloe and picked it up; and (4) then held her in and out of the open window for thirty-four seconds before he lost grip and dropped Chloe out of the window, ”the court record said.

“His actions, which no sensible person could have foreseen, were ruthless and irresponsible and the only reason Chloe is no longer with her parents,” said the cruise line.

Michael Winkleman, an attorney for the girl’s family, said Royal Caribbean’s request was “groundless and misleading,” The Indianapolis Star reported.

Anello insisted that he didn’t know the window was open when he lifted Chloe to the window and said that he was doing it so she could hit the glass like her brother’s hockey games. He told “CBS This Morning” in November that he was trying to stand Chloe on the railing of the window when she fell from the open window. He also said he was color blind and that could be the reason why he didn’t know the tinted window was open.

“I just never saw it. I was told that this could be a reason why it happened, “he said, referring to the condition of the eyesight.

Anello’s lawyer José G. Pérez Ortiz told The Indianapolis Star in November that the surveillance video of the incident was consistent with Grandfather’s claim that he believed the window was closed.

“My customer thought the window was closed,” said Ortiz. “Nothing in the video is inconsistent.”

A spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean Cruises, Melissa Charbonneau, said in a statement on Friday that the girl’s death “was undoubtedly a heartbreaking tragedy that resulted in criminal prosecution of Chloe’s step-grandfather and a civil lawsuit initiated by the Wiegand family lawyers . “

