Crossbeats Pebble Review: soft, reliable real wireless earphones, albeit with some peculiarities

Crossbeats is not quite the first name that comes to mind when looking for earphones. However, it is possible that you came across the brand’s page on Instagram ads, and that’s how I discovered them. The Indian brand has been around since 2015, according to their website, and specializes in making wireless personal audio products. Fast forward to now, and I’ve spent about a month giving, giving or taking, listening to their latest product – the Crossbeats Pebble. What I have found during this period is pleasantly surprising, but not without a few quirks.

Design

Straight from the bat, the Pebble is immediately remarkable. It comes in a smooth, matte rubber housing that is not really small, but also not disturbingly large. This is not a wireless charging case, but fortunately has a USB-C port and also charges quite quickly. The opening and closing mechanism has a satisfactory “click”, but last month it feels a bit loose with frequent use.

What I particularly like is the olive-green finish, which actually looks pretty stylish. The earbuds themselves have the same color, but the central control button on each button has a muted bronze finish that further accentuates the overall finish. The earbuds have a trouble-free design approach, which is noticeable again. Overall, the Crossbeats Pebble scores quite high in terms of design, and both the casing and the buttons feel well built. In fact, if the surf is hidden, this can very well be passed on for a few cheap Sennheisers.

Fit and comfort

What particularly impressed me is how comfortable the Pebble fits in the ears. The earbuds, with the standard earbuds, have a nice weight which makes them comfortable to wear. Although this is likely to vary, the design of the earphones makes it easy for you to get a good fit and find a comfortable angle to wear the earphones for longer hours. It stays in place when you go running and is not too heavy to be intrusive. That said, you feel the weight in your ears, which may make you feel like you have to turn them off occasionally before reconnecting. But for the average user, the Pebble fits just right.

It is also fairly easy to use – removing them from the charging case is not too annoying. When you’re done, simply bring each earbud close to their case and snap them back in with a click. This, in combination with the matte rubber construction, actually encourages you to use the Pebble without being careful with it.

Sound and calling

The Pebble actually sounds good too. However, there are a few oddities here. In terms of audio performance, the Pebble produces fairly clear highs and a strong bass line, but as you would expect from most regular products, the midtones sound a bit muffled. What this means is that in most songs with a clear bass line you will probably hear more of the instruments and the thumping bass, about the vocals. This can be solved by adjusting the equalizer if your phone has one, but if this is not the case, you will not like the audio signature if you prefer a more neutral audio balance.

That said, the bass response is impressively clean and well detailed for its price. This is well complemented by the high tones, which sound pretty clean. The good thing about the sound is that the brightness level is pretty decent and you won’t encounter too many problems until you push the volume level above 80 percent. The Pebble is also impressively loud, so the great thing is that you usually don’t have to set the volume so high. In essence, the sound signature and timbre of the Pebble work well for casual listening during your commute, and that is what the goal is. It also works for most genres, but bass-heavy genres such as funk, hip-hop, EDM, etc. Sound a bit too thump and take the experience somewhat away.

The Pebble offers a bit of a jumble when it comes to phone calls. If you are in a relatively quiet area, you can call without much hassle. Along the way, however, the performance is not consistent. It seems to get more out of the atmosphere, and in-call audio is not too good. You may also have to scream to be heard on the other side, which makes it worse because you look like you are screaming at your neighbor’s cat without a cat.

Price and judgment

Despite these few peculiarities, the Crossbeats Pebble on R.999 is actually a pretty impressive package. It became my de facto partner for commuting in the past month and actually sounds much better than many of its competitors. It also offers an excellent battery life – after about five hours of listening to music, I only had to charge it once, about an hour, every Sunday. If you are looking for a reliable pair of real wireless earbuds without breaking your bank, the Crossbeats Pebble is definitely worth considering.

