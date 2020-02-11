Crocs are not fashionable

Go to the store and then come home. Screenshot: Crocs

Crocs, the rubber clogs that are most worn by the shameful Italian food impresario Mario Batali, and loved by children and gardeners alike, are a shoe that has recently been embraced by fashion-forward. Although I respect the choices of others and have no problem with what they want to put on their bodies, I don’t think it is right to acknowledge the true purpose of Crocs. They are a perfect shoe for your shortest message and actually nothing more.

My history with Crocs is complicated. At some point in the early 2000s I bought a few after seeing a model whose name I can’t remember wearing them in a way that felt chic, effortless and practical – three things I aspire to in my daily life. They were orange, like Mr. Batali’s favorite shoe, and I remember wearing them forcefully on a two-week road trip through the country after I graduated. They were perfect for this purpose – a shoe that could easily put on and take off for night trips to the communal toilet at the various campsites where we stayed. By hooking the small back strap around my heel, the shoe remained on my foot as he scaled a pile of smooth stones on an Oregon beach. A photo that I have not seen for more than ten years shows me and my Crocs in their element. My friends and I are standing on a picnic table at a camp site in the early dawn somewhere on the west coast. I wear my Crocs, which are dirty, and a faded yellow T-shirt that claims love for schnauzers that I don’t fully believe in.

For the purposes I described above, the shoe was sufficient; worn without socks, the sweat that collects creates a mucus that is difficult to control. The vents, which can become clogged with Jibbitz – small charms designed to express the wearer’s personality – don’t offer much in the way of actual ventilation, but will certainly get rain on your feet when you wear them with bad weather. Worn with socks, the Croc loses its fleeting appeal, which is primarily the main draw for the revival of the Crocs.

Christopher Kane sent Croc-adjacent shoes over a runway in 2017. Balanciaga put down a Croc on a ridiculous platform, a movement that gave the shoe a place in the exhibition of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in 2019. Shia LaBeouf loves Crocs . On StockX, an online reseller and auction site for sneakers and the like, a pair of Crocs, made in collaboration with Takashi Murakami for Complexcon, is currently offering a starting bid of $ 217. A pair of rubber slides are set between the squishy silhouettes of the Kanye West sneakers which are a quatsy mash-up of the Classic Crocs Slide and an Adidas Adilette shower shoe, the kind that is worn by athletes outside the field. There is a garbage bag, mushroom dealer, Grateful Dead enthusiast who appeals to the shoe that lends itself well to the more outré offer that the current streetwear market sells. Crocs are soft, rubbery, amorphous blobs that somehow look good with an Online Ceramics shirt with long sleeves and a trimmed parka from Public School. Their persistence in the fashion world is painful, but unlike most of the things that are, it makes sense somehow.

I considered a few lilac Crocs for the summer, but never pulled the trigger. I’m an adult, for a start, and not a fourth grade. I also don’t know if I like them enough to wear anywhere other than the roof of my apartment. I recently received a pair of coated Crocs with a very specific purpose. They are the winter rocker switch, a perfect shoe for groceries and the best to wear for everything you get three blocks from your house and nothing more. The lining makes the difference, eliminating the need for socks, which is all one needs in a shopping shoe. Dansko clogs, of the kind preferred by kindergarten teachers, Rachel Comey acolytes and professional chefs, seem to be an appropriate solution for this very specific task, but they unfortunately require socks. Learn from my mistake, because the Danskos I bought about six years ago now smell so bad that I’m ashamed to wear them everywhere. Slippers are the ideal shoe for the message, but winter on the east coast means that they are impractical for snow-covered sidewalks strewn with empty Starbucks cups and JUUL pods. Crocs – fed, please – and nothing else.

.