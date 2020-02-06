Cristiano Ronaldo was speechless because he got a car worth nearly $ 1 million

Cristiano looked speechless when he got the new car (Photo: @geroginarodriguezrona)

Although he is one of the richest athletes in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo was speechless when he was presented with a chic, brand-new Mercedes that cost nearly $ 1 million.

The man is expected to be worth more than $ 450 million (£ 348 million), but have you ever seen someone more enthusiastic about getting a new ride?

We don’t think so!

Suppose when it comes to getting a gift for the man who already has everything, Cristiano’s old partner Georgina Rodriguez wanted to surprise her husband with something special to celebrate his 35th birthday on Wednesday.

Georgina showed the moment the couple left their dinner at Ristorante Casa Fiore in Turin and led the football player to the new whip while celebrating in Italy.

Hello, a brand new CR7 BRABUS (of which TMZ claims there are only 10), said to be worth $ 875k (£ 676k), all wrapped in a delicious red bow!

He is definitely a car man, with reports that he has no fewer than 20 journeys – so what else can you add to the collection?

A couple of friends were present to shower the birthday boy in confetti while “Feliz Cumpleanos” was ringing in the air.

Well, this is a nice ride (Photo: Georgina Rodriguez)

In the video posted on social media, Georgina wrote in Spanish: “Congratulations to the man of my life! I can’t wait to transport our love with your gift. “

Oh, we see what you did there.

Cristiano, dressed in a smart blazer, turned to the camera and looked shocked as he slowly approached the new car, wrapping an arm around Georgina, who was in a beautiful golden dress.

In the past, Cristiano was lyrical about his extensive collection of cars.

Speaking with Piers Morgan in 2019, the Juventis striker revealed that he had “two of everything”, with the list introducing two Bugattis, Ferraris, McLarens and Rolls Royces.

If you do!

It comes a week after Georgina celebrated her 26th birthday, referring to Cristiano as her “husband” months after he had secretly refused the two.

In a post of herself and the star posing with their four children in January, Georgina drove the rumor mill into overdrive by making us all think he really is her husband.

She wrote: “Happy 26 for me, very happy. I can’t ask for more from life. Just a lot of health for my family and for me and to always enjoy it.

“Thank you for your congratulations, flowers and therefore love. And thanks to my husband for giving the best life, our children. I love you.’

Since “marido” means husband, we can only hope that she really meant it and we can finally call her Mrs. Ronaldo.

Cristiano shared the same photo and wrote it: “Congratulations my dear. Have a nice day. You are a wonderful woman and an excellent mother for our children. I love you so much, honey. “

These two, huh?





