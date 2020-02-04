Cristiano Ronaldo news: fans received compensation after they had missed Juventus in a friendly way

Two South Korean football fans who sued the game organizer after Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t play last year during Juventus’ pre-season tour in Seoul last year are entitled to compensation, a court ruled on Tuesday.

A district court in Incheon, west of Seoul, ordered the local agency that organized the contest, The Fasta Inc, to pay 371,000 won ($ 312) to both fans included in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit complained that The Fasta Inc had announced that Ronaldo would play for at least 45 minutes, but the Portugal star ended up sitting outside the entire game in July 2019.

The court ordered The Fasta Inc to pay 70,000 won ($ 58.95) per ticket, 1,000 won ($ 0.8421) for the ticket commission and 300,000 won ($ 252.63) each for “mental anxiety” for the two plaintiffs, lawyer Kim Min-ki who filed the lawsuit, said.

Kim said he also represented 87 other claimants in various other cases filed in connection with the competition.

The Fasta Inc website was not online from Tuesday and phone calls to the president of the company were not answered.

