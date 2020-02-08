Cristiano Ronaldo: listen to your body – Dimitar Berbatov tells Juventus when to retire

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov advised Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo to listen to his body when he wants to retire from football.

The Bulgarian believes Ronaldo, who turned 35 earlier this week, can play up to 40.

Berbatov, a former teammate of the Portuguese captain while at Man United, was quoted by the Daily Star as saying: “Cristiano Ronaldo, my former teammate, turned 35 earlier this week and is still on fire.

“The Portuguese star has scored over 30 goals for Juventus in all competitions this season.

“Ronaldo is exceptional and he said he wanted to play this game when he was 40 and I think he can do it.

“Ryan Giggs did it and I’m happy to see that Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, is doing great too.

“I recently said to myself if I had withdrawn from football too early.

“But Ronaldo has to listen to his body to know when to retire from football.”