Criss Waddle Blames Politicians For Always Waiting For Election To Solve Problems

AMG boss Criss Waddle is not at all happy that our politicians are waiting for the elections to be very close and to start solving the problems and responding to the concerns of voters.

According to Criss Waddle, if politicians work hard, they won’t even need a major campaign to win the next election.

He tweeted;

“I’m still trying to figure out why most of our politicians are still waiting for the election, spending so much to buy votes when it may cost them less to actually do something for their community, if you work well you won’t maybe not even need big campaign “

– Criss Waddle (@CrissWaddle) January 19, 2020