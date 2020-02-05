Crisis on infinite earths is released on Arrow Last season Blu-Ray

The upcoming Blu-Ray release from Arrow will be a surprise for fans as the collection includes the entire Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover event.

The last episode of Arrow was released last week, concluding the first of the CW superhero programs. The series ended on a bit of a bittersweet note when Oliver Queen unfortunately died during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event. The ratings for the final episode of the show were quite low, but those involved in the project seem proud of the work they did.

In a recent Tweet, Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim went to Twitter to announce that the upcoming Blu-Ray release for Arrow would include all five parts of the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths. The Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event was a major part of Arrow’s final season and played directly in the death of Oliver Queen, so it only makes sense that it would include the crossover.

You can view the full Crisis On Infinite Earths below:

This is exciting: all five Crisis on Infinite Earths episodes are available on a special limited edition bonus disc with the Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season and Arrow: The Complete Series Blu-ray releases. Get them at 4/28. pic.twitter.com/5NLHJNzk4l

– Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) 5 February 2020

What do you all make of this news? Are you happy to hear that Crisis on Infinite Earths is being included in the Blu-Ray release of Arrow? What did you think of Crisis on Infinite Earths? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Here is the official summary for the Arrow series final:

STEPHEN AMELL IS UNDERSTANDING AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE FINAL SERIES OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons and the launch of numerous superheroes, the series concludes the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity. James Bamford directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Beth Schwartz (# 810). Original air date 1/28/2020.

Arrow plays Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Rick Gonzalez, Juliana Harkavy, Katherine McNamara, Ben Lewis, Joseph David-Jones, LaMonica Garrett and Katie Cassidy.

Source: Twitter

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Trey Griffeth

Lover of video games, comics and films! Writer of all things they are involved with!