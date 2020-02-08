Crisis Brews as Reps plan to bypass court order to suspend PDP minority leader, Chinda, others

The House of Representatives is said to be in maneuvers to circumvent an existing judicial order to suspend the main opposition People’s Democratic Party [PDP], Kingsley Chinda, the preferred minority leader, from Parliament.

DAILY POST learned that this controversial suspension would occur after the PDP allegedly changed its identity in the lower chamber.

It was also found that not only Chinda would be affected by the looming suspension, but other lawmakers in the people of Chukwuma Onyema, Ajibola Muraino, and Yakubu Barde.

However, there has been controversy over who is the authentic leader of the minority in the green chamber for the PDP between Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and Kingsley Chinda.

Elumelu was the legislature, which was confirmed by parliamentary president Femi Gbajabiamila as a minority leader in the plenary, but the national leadership of the PDP opposed the approval and instead approved Chinda as the party’s properly appointed minority leader.

In addition, last year the PDP’s National Working Committee, NWC, excluded Elumelu and others loyal to him from the party because of the ongoing internal crisis.

The National Working Committee NWC of the Democratic People’s Party [PDP] would like to clarify its position on the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives as follows:

“That the suspension of some PDP members who have teamed up with others to replace the party decision regarding party position in the House of Representatives persists and has not been lifted.

“The suspended party members cannot do business at any level on the party until disciplinary action is taken.

“The fact that the National Working Committee, NWC, knew from its wisdom that nature detests a vacuum and coincides with its position on the matter, which has not changed, has caused the affairs of the House PDP caucus to be organized and managed by Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon. Yakubu Barde, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema and Hon. Muraina Ajibola “.

But the house management is still at Elumelus’ side as opposition leader.

Against this background, the Chindas instigated legal fireworks, during which a court ruled that the status quo should be maintained.

The court also prevented the house from taking any further action, including writing and filing a report related to the unresolved litigation.

However, DAILY POST learned that some parliamentary leaders allegedly put pressure on the chairman of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges. Kolawole Lawal is reporting on the matter of suspending the Chindas in disobedience to the existing court order until next week.

A discreet investigation also revealed that the Chindas suspension report was written by an Edo-born legal practitioner who is a member of the ruling APC and a former legislator.

A legislator who advocated anonymity said when he contacted, “These members are harmless and have done nothing to affect the entire house, their PDP affair, and beyond if their party suspends their leaders in the house and until they join has appointed a preliminary leadership to clarify their problems. Why is the house so upset?

“Why do you have to fight the cause of one group of members against another group?

“If this pressure continues and the report is presented and the four legislators are suspended, it will be a farewell to democracy in Nigeria.”

“As a new member, I fully supported the spokesman and continued to support him fanatically, but suspending these members from Parliament for this reason is goodbye, goodbye, democracy.

“It will be a sad comment in all areas, since the coffin of representative democracy and the voice of the opposition must have been sent to the morgue, and this is not good for a buzzing house.”

Another member on the list of people who were supposed to be suspended anonymously responded: “I am shocked to hear that this problem has been well received. I don’t think the speaker will admit to suspending us from the house because we spoke on behalf of PDP Caucus of the House.

“In hindsight and considering the level of horse trading in politics and especially in the House of Representatives, I advise my other three colleagues to prepare for the worst.

If we are suspended by a majority vote in Parliament, I regret Parliament and parliamentarians because it means that no member will have an independent opinion. A bad precedent would have been set.

“Yes, I hear some people say that when that’s done, we can go to court and they’ll frustrate the litigation for the next three years and we’ll stay outside of Parliament. But I’m not worried about that.

“Some members of the committee confirmed that they had received a copy of the process and that the NASS officer had been entrusted with the process.

“But the trial at the Federal Court of Justice was postponed to Friday, February 21st.”