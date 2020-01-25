Cris Cyborg aims to consolidate the true legacy before Bellator's debut

Days after Cris Cyborg’s debut in Bellator, the former UFC champion reflected on the last two years of her fight career. “Hard,” is how he described a turbulent period that saw her face publicly and privately with UFC President Dana White and suffer her first defeat in 13 years.

Cyborg, 34, was accused of dodging a rematch with UFC featherweight and rooster champion Amanda Nunes, marked as a “nightmare” by White and her own complaints about harassment at the hands of UFC senior officers and Fans were fired. Cyborg has always felt that the UFC underestimated and underestimated her.

On Saturday night in California, Cyborg begins a “new chapter” in his career against veteran Julia Budd. The fight is a showdown for the Bellator title and Cyborg has the opportunity to become the first fighter to have a Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC and Bellator’s belt. A feat called the Grand Slam of MMA.

Cyborg also links up with Scott Coker for the second time in his 15-year career. Cyborg was half of Strikeforce’s historic showdown with Gina Carano in 2009. Cyborg won the inaugural Strikeforce featherweight title and it was the first time that two women led an important MMA event. Coker was the CEO of Strikeforce.

“It’s a real blessing to work with Scott Coker again,” Cyborg said. Metro.co.uk Announced When we announced the fight, everyone said welcome home, Cris. I’m really happy.

‘I feel very blessed and grateful. It’s a new chapter of my life. “

Cyborg left the UFC at the end of his contract last year (Image: Getty)

“Now he is focusing on training and camp,” he continued. ‘There is no stress outside the camp, as there was before. It weighed a lot.

‘When people want to work with you, you feel different. It is a different type of chemistry and breathes a new energy.

‘It makes me happy. But I am grateful, of course, for my time in the UFC. He made me a better fighter and I learned a lot. Now I am a better professional, but I am very happy to start this chapter. I don’t miss that fight I went through before. “

Coker chose not to slowly build Cyborg towards a fight with Budd, who has had the title since 2017. The Canadian is Bellator’s first reigning queen and featherweight queen, and Cyborg admitted that she was surprised to be thrown directly to the bottom. .

“I didn’t expect this,” Cyborg admitted. ‘I expected to fight Julia Budd, but not in my first fight.

‘I am grateful for the opportunity. I am motivated Julia is a great champion and is a true 145 rd. It is a blessing to train for such a high level fighter. “

Cyborg campaigned for years in the UFC for a 145-pound division. He released heartbreaking videos of his own weight cuts before the division was introduced. The UFC launched the weight class without it in early 2017, as Cyborg was unable to fight due to a violation of the USADA from which she was finally acquitted. Three years after winning that UFC belt, Cyborg’s ambitions in Bellator go well beyond becoming champions again.

She explained: ‘I think I want to make a difference. Signing for Bellator has already encouraged many fighters to have other options (besides the UFC).

‘I want to keep spending time with my fans and be a champion so people can look up. I want to help people and I try to do it with every fight. That’s what I want my legacy to be. “

“I want to be remembered as the woman who didn’t allow the thugs to stop me,” Cyborg added. Goal My goal, my discipline, pushed me forward even in difficult times. I kept going. That’s what I want for my fans. “

Although many acknowledge that Cyborg’s break with the UFC is inevitable, fans will be disappointed to see the possibility of Nunes vs Cyborg II disappearing. Their 2018 showdown was considered a battle for women’s GOAT status (the greatest of all time).

Nunes is the two-peso UFC champion, but Cyborg does not accept the idea that there will never be a rematch, while his rival is still an octagon fighter.

“Amanda Nunes is certainly one that I would like to do again, but I’m not going to get stressed out about it,” said Cyborg. ‘I think it could happen someday, but it’s out of my control, so I’ll try not to worry about it. If the UFC wants to do it, then I’m sure we can reach an agreement. “

Cyborg fights for Bellator’s title this weekend (Image: Getty)

She added: ‘I talked to Scott (Coker) about this to see if it was possible and said he is definitely open to doing so. I like to make big fights for fans and Bellator has already jointly promoted in Japan (with Rizin). So why not the UFC? “

On the question of falling into the hierarchical order of CABRA, Cyborg insisted that he was not worried about his place in history, provided his legacy remained intact.

“I let other people debate this,” he said. ‘It is too much to say that you are the GOAT or the best. I have never said that about me. That is for other people to decide. Maybe I am? But it is better not to say that! “

“My legacy is not to give up,” he continued. ‘Even in the worst moments, you can’t quit smoking. Okay, I fight in a cage, but my fans are also fighters. They fight every day in their own lives. In everyday life, you need someone in your corner.

‘I think my fans have seen the struggles I’ve had, great ups and downs, but they have never seen me give up. That is the message I want to hit in the hearts of my fans and that is what I want my legacy to be. “

Bellator 238: Budd vs. Cyborg will take place on January 25 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena

