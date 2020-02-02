Cricket fans Play the Guessing Game as ‘Mysterious’ Man Dancing With Chahal introduces internet

Indian cricket player Yuzvendra Chahal went to the microblog site Twitter to upload a dancing clip. The short video shows the right-arm leg-spin bowler dancing with fellow cricket players Shivam Dubey and Shreyas Iyer, along with a mysterious player hiding his face with a cap.

Chahal shared the clip on Twitter, alongside the caption “Off field performance on point.”

Fans didn’t take the time to speculate who the mysterious man might be. Some suspected that the cricket player was starbatsman Rohit Sharma. With a Twitter user who writes: “Tell me why Rohit hides his face?”

Off-field performance at point 🕺 pic.twitter.com/2LRswnVWNs

– Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) 1 February 2020

“Rohit Sharma doesn’t want to reveal his face, so he hides it with a cap, but we can still see him,” said another fan.

Rohit Sharma doesn’t want to reveal his face, so he hides it with a cap, but we can still see him. 😀

– Aditya Saha (@ adityakumar480) 1 February 2020

Some thought the person whose face was hidden by a pet wicketkeeper-batsman is Rishabh Pant, and not Rohit Sharma.

This is what fans thought:



Rohit bhaii … 😍 Kohli ko bhi le lete saath may..😎😎

– El Vishwaa (@GrVishwaa) 1 February 2020

@ ImRo45 is dragged into this by @yuzi_chahal He is hiding his face … But is the best of the party …! 😂😂😂

– “Swanand Karmarkar” (@ swanand220) February 1, 2020

This tweet could be seen on star sports after the post-match presentation …

– Nik (@ Nik_9607) 2 February 2020

Loved what Rohit did lately 😎😂

– Ananya🔥❄ (@ Fire_In_Frost18) 1 February 2020

The Indian team played their last game of the T20 series against New Zealand on Sunday.

India whitewashed the 5-match T20 series. The last game was played at the Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui, where India won 7 points.

India plays three One Day Internationals (ODIs) against New Zealand, followed by two test matches.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.