Cricket fans mourn the downfall of Waqar Hasan, the last surviving member of the Pakistan test team

Waqar Hasan, the last surviving member of Pakistan’s first test party to travel through India in 1952, died Monday. He was 87.

Waqar, born in Amritsar on September 12, 1932, was the last surviving member of Pakistan’s first ever test game to play against New Delhi in New Delhi in October 1952. On that tour, Waqar had scores of eight, five (in New Delhi), 23 (in Lucknow), 81, 65 (in Mumbai), 49 (in Chennai) and 29 and 97 (in Kolkata), according to a www.cricketpakistan. com.pk report.

He was also part of the Pakistani side who won a historic victory over England in The Oval in 1954 with 24 runs. An attractive batsman, Waqar ended his 21-test career in 1959 after scoring 1,071 points.

His only century (189) came to New Zealand in Lahore in October 1955. The knock then was a Pakistani record, which was broken the next day by Imtiaz Ahmed, who scored 209 while the two batsmen set 308 for the seventh wicket – a Pakistan record.

“It is a sad day for cricket in Pakistan, because today we have lost our last hero who introduced us to the cricket card in 1952. He was one of those elite group of cricket players who laid the foundation for what has become a proud cricket nation, “PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani was quoted by www.cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“I had the privilege of knowing him personally and I have nothing but the greatest respect for Waqar,” he added.

Distraught by the news of Hasan’s death, cricket fans around the world went to Twitter to post tribute messages.

Waqar was not only an excellent cricket player, but also a thorough gentleman who set very high demands. He was an articulated and smart cricket manager who contributed to Pakistan with his wisdom and progressive approach and vision.

“On behalf of PCBs, I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Waqar Hasan and assure them that Waqar will always be remembered for the immense contribution he has made to the cricket in Pakistan,” Mani said.

Waqar continued to serve Pakistan cricket in various administrative positions, including chairing the national selection committee in 1982-83.

(With IANS inputs)

