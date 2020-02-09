England spinner Adil Rashid has excluded himself from the Sri Lanka test series (Photo: Getty)

Adil Rashid has excluded himself from the England test series in Sri Lanka and says he must earn a recall through his province form.

Ben-spinner Rashid, who last made his 19 test appearances in the West Indies in January 2019, took three wickets to help England seal an ODI series against South Africa.

There are suggestions that Rashid, 31, could be selected for the upcoming tour from England to Sri Lanka, but the Yorkshireman has excluded himself from the series.

When asked if he would accept a call for the two-test tour of Sri Lanka, Rashid said: “No, not at this time.

“I think I have to earn my right. Go back to county cricket, perform and do well and then be selected on merit.

“It is a bit unfair for me to say that I am available, so for me I concentrate on white-ball cricket, but maybe in the future (I am going back to Test cricket).”

Rashid’s admission comes after former English coach David Lloyd said that his performance at the Wanderers – where he claimed figures of 3-51 – showed why he would earn a test reminder.

“I know it was an ODI, but in addition to that performance, it’s a must for the test team,” said Lloyd. “He gives you everything, so come in his ear!”

Former English captain Alastair Cook wondered if Rashid should make a test return, pointing out that the leg spinner can be more effective in the shorter formats.

“He is a much better one-day bowler than Test bowler and I think England has left him in Test cricket,” Cook said.

“People are more interested in him in Test cricket and waiting for his bad ball, while one day they have to attack him.

Rashid played in the series victory of England over South Africa (photo: Getty)

“The pace at which he bowed (in Johannesburg) would bring him a little more advantage at Test cricket.

“The great strength of Adil is its variety and that it is quite difficult to choose, but when he bows a bit slower, those variations are not as important as batsmen can play him from the back of his foot.

“He can now get people out of defensive shots while he has been unable to do that in the past.”

England stands for South Africa in a three-match T20 series that starts in East London on Wednesday.

