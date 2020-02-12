Cricket: England insisted on relegating Jos Buttler after a close T20 defeat to South Africa

Jos Buttler opened for Wednesday in their T20 defeat to South Africa (Photo: Getty)

According to Irish hero Niall O’Brien, Jos Buttler should return to the middle order of England, where he can “finish matches” after the dramatic Twenty20 defeat to South Africa.

England slipped on Wednesday to a one-run defeat in the first T20 international against South Africa, with Buttler who opened the at bat and scored 15 out of ten balls.

The tourists galloped to their target of 178 while Jason Roy broke 70 out of 38 deliveries and captain Eoin Morgan made 52, but fell shortly after he hadn’t scored seven after the final.

Former Irish wicket-keeper batsman O’Brien insists that Buttler can be a destructive force at the top of the order, but says that England needs him later in the innings to see the side home.

“I don’t think Buttler should open the batting,” O’Brien told Sky Sports. “With four or five in the middle order, he can see the game at home.

“I don’t think he’s so much better than saying (Jonny) Bairstow as an opener – he’ll be a little more destructive, but not so much and Bairstow can do that work.

“By going down, Buttler can come in later and finish the game. Having Buttler and (Ben) Stokes in the middle order with that experience is invaluable.

South Africa won an unlikely win in East London (Photo: Getty)

“If Buttler arrives that you need eight or nine years, he can kill a game in two or three overs.”

O’Brien also expressed his surprise that England chose to leave batsman Dawid Malan in shape for the T20 opener in East London.

Malan has an average of nearly 60 in Twenty20 internationals, after scoring a century and five fifties in his nine innings for England in the shortest format.

“I can’t believe he’s not playing,” said Orien. “Okay, nine games aren’t a huge sample size, but those numbers suggest you have to play.

“It’s not strange for him to play – it makes no sense. I don’t think he can hit six – I would suggest that top three will be where he is most effective.

“That means to me that Buttler or Bairstow should drop to five or six and I suggest that Buttler is better there to see the game pass the line.

“(Joe) Denly is a good cricket player – he did well in Test cricket and did well in the ODI series. But if he comes in at five or six, he won’t send shivers down the back of a bowler. “

Dawid Malan was omitted from the opening T20 (Photo: Getty)

After their narrow defeat on Wednesday, the English skipper Morgan said: “We have to improve how we played the end of the chase.

“We’ll talk about that in the next 24 hours and hopefully we’ll get an answer and a clear mindset for Durban.”

England will level the series of three games on Friday in Durban.

