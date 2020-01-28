Crews Repair Main Water Break in Southwest Miami-Dade - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 28, 2020

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – The crews are working to repair a water pipe rupture in southwest Miami-Dade.

The break took place late Tuesday afternoon near Southwest 84th Avenue and Bird Road.

Video recordings showed a high water tower gushing from the break.

The Miami-Dade water and sewerage department responded to the scene to fix the pipe.

Officials said they will fix the break first before they determine the cause.

It is possible that the break is due to the aftershock that occurred south of Cuba on Tuesday. However, this has not been confirmed as an official reason.

