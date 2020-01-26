Crews Extinguish Fire at North Miami School - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 25, 2020

North Miami, Florida. (WSVN) – Firefighters extinguished a fire that started in a school in North Miami.

North Miami police and the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the flame scene at Trinity Christian Academy in the area of ​​127th Street and Seventh Avenue on Saturday at 7:40 p.m.

7News cameras picked up the smoke that escaped from the school while the crews examined the scene.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., officers confirmed that the fire had gone out.

No injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage to the structure is unclear as officials continue to investigate.

