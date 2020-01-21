Crews contain fuel leaking from the boat in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 20, 2020

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) – Crews contained fuel that leaked from a ship in a Lauderdale-by-the-Sea canal.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the area of ​​250 South Tradewinds Ave.

Monday afternoon, HazMat 88 responded to Lauderdale By The Sea to help a ship leak fuel into the canal. FLFR, BSOFR, LBS Fire Rescue and Marine Patrol have worked together to isolate the affected areas using cantilevers that absorb and absorb the shine. Good job from everyone! pic.twitter.com/GE5gGe227l

– FLFR PIO (@ FLFR411) January 21, 2020

A Hazmat team, along with Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue teams, deployed booms to contain the spill and soak up the gasoline.

