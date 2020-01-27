ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Roanoke.

According to Kristin Perdue, community risk reduction specialist for the Roanoke City Fire Department, the call came just after 3 a.m.

When the crews arrived, they saw thick smoke and flames in the house. The firefighters started with an internal approach, but as more smoke filled the house, they decided to withdraw and take an external approach.

Firefighters also had to evacuate neighbors from nearby houses due to the proximity of the houses. The neighbors told the firefighters that the house was vacant, so the firefighters did not believe that someone was inside at the time.

14 units are currently on the scene. No one was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFXR for updates.

LATEST:

Crews at Roanoke Fire Site

Dialogue on running in Christiansburg

Woldetensae, Virginia edge Wake Forest 65-63 in OT

Fans and celebrities react to death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant after accident

Southwest Virginia reacts to death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.